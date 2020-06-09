It’s Patch Tuesday: Microsoft releases June 2020 cumulative updates for Windows 10 (Change log)

It’s Patch Tuesday again, and Microsoft has released a set of updates for all supported versions of Windows 10. The updates bring the several security improvements. Find the full change log below.
Windows 10 Version 2004 – KB4557957 (OS Build 19041.329):
- Updates an issue that prevents you from using some voice commands in Windows Mixed Reality when the default Windows language is Canadian or Australian English.
- Improves the reliability of the keywords used for voice assistants, including Cortana.
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1906 – KB4560960 (OS Builds 18362.900 and 18363.900):
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras) and input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Addresses an issue that prevents users from updating .msi files from a network folder.
- Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Shell, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Xbox, the Microsoft Store, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Cryptography, Microsoft HoloLens, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.
Windows 10 Version 1809 – KB4561608 (OS Build 17763.1282):
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
Windows 10 Version 1803 – KB4561621 (OS Build 17134.1550):
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
Windows 10 Version 1709 – KB4561602 (OS Build 16299.1932)
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
Windows 10, version 1703 – KB4561605 (OS Build 15063.2409)
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
Windows 10, version 1607 – KB4561616 (OS Build 14393.3750)
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
Windows 10, version 1507 – KB4561649 (OS Build 10240.18608)
- Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer.
- Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.
- Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus).
- Improves security in Microsoft Xbox and the Microsoft Store.
- Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.
- Updates for storing and managing files.
