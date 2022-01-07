Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build Build 14901.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build only brings one notable fix.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Project

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue where the Outline Grouping filtering was not working.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.