Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20215 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The new update brings support for Dark theme in Windows Search as well as brings a whole bunch of fixes and improvements. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:
Fixes
- We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app hanging.
- We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app crashing when navigating to the Exclusions page when there were a large number of exclusions.
- We fixed an issue where using a restore point that had been created prior to a Microsoft Edge update to do a system restore could result in Microsoft Edge not launching after the restore was finished.
- We fixed an issue resulting in the text cursor unexpectedly moving to the beginning of a text field when typing with the Korean IME in certain apps.
- We fixed an issue impacting Voice Typing reliability.
- We’ve fixed an issue where on a small subset of devices the Start menu did not reflect when an update was pending restart and scheduled restarts are cancelled.
Known issues
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.
- We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.
- We’re investigating reports of some Office applications crashing or missing after updating to a new build.
- We’re working on a fix for an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.
- We’re investigating reports of some devices experiencing a KMODE_EXCEPTION bugcheck when using certain virtualization technologies.
- We’re working on a fix for the Linux kernel not being installed when using the `wsl –install` command in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. For an immediate workaround run `wsl –update` to get the latest kernel version.
- We are investigating an issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros where users can receive the error: “The remote procedure call failed” on startup.
- We’re investigating a bug where the vEthernet adapter in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros becomes disconnected after a period of use. For full details please follow this Github thread.
- We’re working on a fix for seeing generic errors when using `wsl –install` in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
Windows Insiders can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Updates and click on Check for updates to download and install the new Insider build.
