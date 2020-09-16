Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20215 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The new update brings support for Dark theme in Windows Search as well as brings a whole bunch of fixes and improvements. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

Fixes

We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app hanging.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app crashing when navigating to the Exclusions page when there were a large number of exclusions.

We fixed an issue where using a restore point that had been created prior to a Microsoft Edge update to do a system restore could result in Microsoft Edge not launching after the restore was finished.

We fixed an issue resulting in the text cursor unexpectedly moving to the beginning of a text field when typing with the Korean IME in certain apps.

We fixed an issue impacting Voice Typing reliability.

We’ve fixed an issue where on a small subset of devices the Start menu did not reflect when an update was pending restart and scheduled restarts are cancelled.

Known issues

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

We’re investigating reports of some Office applications crashing or missing after updating to a new build.

We’re working on a fix for an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.

We’re investigating reports of some devices experiencing a KMODE_EXCEPTION bugcheck when using certain virtualization technologies.

We’re working on a fix for the Linux kernel not being installed when using the `wsl –install` command in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. For an immediate workaround run `wsl –update` to get the latest kernel version.

We are investigating an issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros where users can receive the error: “The remote procedure call failed” on startup.

We’re investigating a bug where the vEthernet adapter in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros becomes disconnected after a period of use. For full details please follow this Github thread.

We’re working on a fix for seeing generic errors when using `wsl –install` in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Windows Insiders can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Updates and click on Check for updates to download and install the new Insider build.