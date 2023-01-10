Microsoft releases 2023’s first firmware update for Surface Pro 8

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will reach its end-of-support next year, but until that happens, users will continue to receive firmware updates, just like how it did recently. Surface Pro 8 devices have started getting the January 2023 firmware updates to become more secure and perform better.

The January 2023 firmware update for Surface Pro 8 addresses security vulnerabilities and improves system stability and performance. But as you would expect, the latest firmware version includes no new features or changes aside from security fixes and performance improvements. The complete official changelog is below if you are interested in giving it a look.

Changelog

If you have just received it on your Surface Pro 8, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.

It is important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater. Also, you will get the latest firmware version in a phased manner, which means not all Surface Pro 8 devices will receive the update on the same date. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone.

The latest firmware versions will take a few more days to reach your Surface Pro 8 devices. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest January 2023 firmware.