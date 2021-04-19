Today Microsoft released Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.962 (KB5001391) to Insiders on the Release Preview Channel for those Insiders who are on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 Update).

The most interesting change is the roll-out of the News and Interest taskbar to Windows 10 20H2, which had been in testing in the Dev channel.

See the full changelog below:

Microsoft is rolling out news and interests on the Windows taskbar to Beta and Release Preview rings. This has been available in the Dev Channel, with on-going improvements based on Insider feedback. News and interests on the taskbar make it easy to stay up to date with information at a glance, and Microsoft look forward to hearing what you think.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents a site from transitioning out of Microsoft Edge IE Mode when expected.

Microsoft fixed an issue that fails to remove mandatory profiles completely when you sign out when using the “Delete cached copies of roaming profiles” Group Policy.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes blank tiles to appear on the Start menu with names such as “ms-resource:AppName” or “ms-resource:appDisplayName”. These blank tiles represent the installed applications and appear for approximately 15 minutes after updating to a newer version of Windows 10. Installing this update prevents these blank tiles from appearing on the Start menu.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) that prevents an app’s custom candidate window from displaying correctly.

Microsoft fixed an issue that occurs when you install inventory applications.

Microsoft fixed an issue that includes kernel mode rules for .NET applications in Windows Defender Application Control policies. As a result, the generated policies are significantly larger than necessary.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes devices to fail Device Health Attestation.

Microsoft fixed an issue that turns off S Mode when you enable System Guard Secure Launch on a system running Windows 10 in S Mode.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe memory usage to grow until the system becomes unusable. This occurs when Transport Layer Security (TLS) resumes a session.

memory usage to grow until the system becomes unusable. This occurs when Transport Layer Security (TLS) resumes a session. Microsoft fixed an issue with a race condition between Task Scheduler and the Workstation Service. As a result, users cannot automatically join a hybrid Azure Active Directory (AAD) domain and error 0x80070490 is generated.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Azure Active Directory authentication to fail after signing in on Windows Virtual Desktop machines.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes AAD Work Accounts to unexpectedly disappear from certain apps such Microsoft Teams or Microsoft Office.

Microsoft fixed an issue with a partial Service Connection Point (SCP) configuration that causes dsregcmd.exe to stop working. This issue occurs because of a case-sensitive domain ID name comparison that occurs when joining a hybrid Azure Active Directory domain using single sign-on (SSO).

to stop working. This issue occurs because of a case-sensitive domain ID name comparison that occurs when joining a hybrid Azure Active Directory domain using single sign-on (SSO). Microsoft fixed an issue that accidently triggers hybrid AAD joining when the Group Policy “Register domain-joined computers as devices” is set to DISABLED. For more information, see Post configuration tasks for Hybrid Azure AD join.

Microsoft added the ability to adjust the amount of idle time before a headset goes to sleep in the Settings app for Windows Mixed Reality.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might generate a stop error when Docker containers run with process isolation.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes automatic enrollment and certificate retrieval to fail with the error, “The parameter is incorrect.”

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause Microsoft Defender Application Guard virtual machines to stop responding when Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Office opens a document. This issue might occur on some devices or in drivers that utilize GPU Hardware Accelerated Scheduling.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents some media players from playing content on hybrid devices that are running with dGPU on iGPU displays.

Microsoft fixed an issue with race conditions that cause high CPU usage. As a result, the system stops working and deadlocks occur.

Microsoft fixed an issue with a deadlock in the New Technology File System (NTFS).

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes DWM.exe to stop working in some cases.

to stop working in some cases. Microsoft fixed an issue that might prevent an application screen from working when using a Remote Desktop ActiveX control that is embedded in an HTML page.

Microsoft improved the Windows Server Storage Migration Service by: Adding support for migration from NetApp FAS arrays to Windows Servers and clusters. Resolving multiple issues and improving reliability. For more information, see Storage Migration Service overview.



Insiders in the Release Preview channel can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.