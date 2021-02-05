Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys users. The update brings bug fixes and bumps the app to v0.31.2.

This release is a patch release to a regression bug in 0.31.1 that Microsoft deemed important for stability based on user feedback. See v0.31.1 for full release notes.

You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:

Changelog for v0.31.1.2

#9453 – FanzyZones app history and zone settings granular saving

Microsoft PowerToys users can download the latest update from GitHub releases webpage.