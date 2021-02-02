Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys users. The update brings bug fixes and bumps the app to v0.31.1.

The goal of this release cycle is to focus on adding improving the FancyZones editor, adding in some new toys into PowerToys Run, some ARM64 work, and stability.

The video conferencing tool is not part of the bundle for now, as Microsoft plans to roll out a DirectShow based version in February with the hope to merge the utility into the main PowerToys repository in February / March timeframe.

You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:

Highlights from v0.31

General

Bug report tool and improved logging now added to our system tray.

Added in CodeQL and other CI improvements.

OOBE Spec should be finalized

ARM64 Progress

.NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.

Color Picker

Bug fixes in editor

FancyZones

Streamlined, simplified user interface (Massive thanks to @niels9001)

Dark mode for the editor

Certain settings (e.g. number of zones, spacing settings) can now be set on individual layouts.

Bug fixes

File explorer

Fixed OneDrive SVG Bug

SVG are scaled appropriately when viewbox is provided

SVG thumbnail quality improved

PowerToys Run

Service management plugin (restart, stop, …)

Registry key plugin

System action plugin (Reboot, lock, …)

Hyperbolic functions added to calculator

Icon fixes when running in certain themes

Unneeded dependencies removed

Bug fixes

Installer

Default to .NET Core 3.1.11



Microsoft PowerToys users can download the latest update from GitHub releases webpage.