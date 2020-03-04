Microsoft has released an update to the Dev channel of the Edge browser, taking it to build 82.0.439.1.
Amongst other features, the update brings a button to make Edge your default browser.
The full changelog includes:
Added features:
- Added the ability to customize the size and color of ink when annotating PDFs.
- Added a service to suggest an address to try when a navigation to a website fails due to a typo in the address.
- Added support for syncing Tracking Prevention exception settings.
- Added a button in Settings to make Edge the Default Browser.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where typing in the address bar sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where selecting text in the address bar sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where syncing favorites with the Stable channel of Edge sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where undoing an action taken by the Favorite deduplication tool crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where declining to save a password via the dialog sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where entering Immersive Reader sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where websites that are displayed in an IE mode tab crash the browser when they display a geolocation dialog.
- Fixed a browser crash when opening an IE mode website from a pinned shortcut.
- Fixed an issue where hitting F6 sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when using Collections.
- Fixed an issue where the act of deleting a Collection on one machine will crash the Collections pane on another machine if it’s open when the deletion is synced in.
- Fixed a crash when changing Settings.
- Fixed a crash on launch.
Changed behaviour:
- Fixed an issue on Mac where some Appearance Settings are missing.
- After saving a PDF file from within the PDF viewer, the saved file will become the currently-viewed one instead of the original one.
- Fixed an issue where recently visited sites don’t appear in the address bar as search suggestions.
- Fixed an issue where the Windows dialog to choose an application to use when opening a particular type of file keeps opening in a loop when selecting Edge as the application.
- Fixed an issue where certain internal pages like the Favorites management page don’t respond to touch drag and drop.
- Fixed an issue where Windows Information Protection (WIP) sometimes doesn’t work when copying contents out of work or school-related Office documents.
- Fixed an issue where users of WIP can’t access work or school websites in InPrivate.
- Fixed an issue where playing video in fullscreen sometimes hides part of the video.
- Fixed an issue where closing a tab when the Guided Switch dialog is open messes up the visuals of all other tabs.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the button to leave a dangerous website that’s been blocked by SmartScreen disables the back/forward buttons on the address bar.
- Fixed an issue where the feedback screenshot sometimes fails to be taken.
- Fixed an issue where the “Multiple profile preferences” section appears in Settings when only a single browser profile exists.
- Fixed an issue where exporting Collections that have locations like hotels or restaurants in them to Excel results in data missing in the exported spreadsheet.
- Temporarily disabled WIP support on 32-bit Edge to prevent a crash on launch.
Known issues:
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some fixes in that area last month. The most common way this is triggered is by installing a new channel of Edge or installing Edge on another device and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we work on fixing this, make sure to only run the deduplicator on one machine at a time.
- Users of certain security software packages will see all tabs fail to load with the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION. The only supported way to prevent this behavior is to uninstall that software. We’re currently engaging with the developers of that software to test a potential fix, which we hope to bring to Dev and Canary soon.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
- At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.
Windows 10 Insiders can update their browser by going to Settings > About and checking for updates there.
Comments