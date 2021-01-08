In December Microsoft released an app for Real-Time Operating System Developers into the Microsoft Store.

Azure RTOS TraceX is Microsoft’s host-based analysis tool that provides developers with a graphical view of real-time system events and enables them to visualize and better understand the behaviour of their real-time systems.

Gallery

With Azure RTOS TraceX, developers can see clearly the occurrence of system events like interrupts and context switches that occur out of view of standard debugging tools. The ability to identify and study these events, and to pinpoint the timing of their occurrence in the context of the overall system’s operation enables developers to resolve programming problems by finding unexpected behavior and letting them investigate specific areas further.

Trace information is stored in a buffer on the target system, with the buffer location and size determined by the application at run-time. Azure RTOS TraceX can process any buffer constructed in the proper manner, not only from Azure RTOS ThreadX, but from any application or RTOS. The trace information may be uploaded to the host for analysis at any time – either post mortem or upon a breakpoint. Azure RTOS ThreadX implements a circular buffer, which enables the most recent “N” events to be available for inspection in the event of system malfunction or other significant event.

The app features:

Generate Execution Profile report

Generate Performance Statistics report

Generate Thread Stack Usage report

It can be downloaded from the Store at the link below, and the documentation of the app can be found here.

via ALUmia