Microsoft reaches new highs of desperation; running Bing search result ads on Google

We all know Microsoft’s regular efforts to make users use their products, whether it’s Edge, Copilot, or Bing. But it has stretched its boundaries as Microsoft’s search engine, Bing ads are appearing on Google search results pages.

So what’s basically happening is, if you’re searching – let’s say – “5 sources of Calcium,” despite having a long list of Google’s own results, you might see a Bing ad; when you click on it, it’ll take you to Bing search and show you the results of guess what? “5 sources of Calcium”

It was seen on X

Inception for Search Engines -> Bing running Google Ads, driving users to Bing search results, which leads to affiliate content pic.twitter.com/oFXYYFC4O2 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 6, 2024

While Google and Bing maintain their own independent advertising platforms (Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, respectively), it has been seen that these ads seemingly promote Bing searches displayed on Google. These ads lead users to Bing results pages, which may then direct them to affiliate content.

It’s like Microsoft is paying Google so that people can head to Bing, and then they get paid for whatever ads the user might click upon. But why would someone go to multiple search engines just to get the result when they are directly visible on Google itself? I am sure Microsoft must have thought of it.