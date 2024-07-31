Microsoft Q4 2024 results record yet another height of AI & cloud performance

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently posted its Q4 2024 results, kicking off a new financial year with a total revenue increase of 15% to $64.7 billion and a net income rise of 10% to $22 billion.

As expected, the Redmond-based tech giant has recorded a strong performance in AI and cloud sectors. The company’s cloud segment, particularly its Intelligent Cloud division, saw significant growth, contributing $28.5 billion and representing nearly 45% of total revenue.

Amy Hood, Microsoft’s executive VP, says that they ended their fiscal year strongly, with record bookings and Microsoft Cloud quarterly revenue reaching $36.8 billion, marking a 21% increase year-over-year (22% in constant currency).

Microsoft’s Office and cloud services grew well this quarter. Office commercial products and cloud services revenue went up by 12%, and Office 365 commercial revenue rose by 13%.

On the consumer side, Microsoft 365 gained 10% more subscribers, reaching 82.5 million, and Office consumer revenue increased by 3%. LinkedIn also did well, with a 10% increase in revenue.

Microsoft’s big bet in cloud and AI is surely paying off, despite a few hiccups here and there with antitrust regulators.

In the previous quarter, Microsoft reported $61.9 billion in revenue, a 17% increase from the previous year. Cloud revenue surged by 23% to $35.1 billion, driven by strong demand for its Azure cloud services and AI products.

The Intelligent Cloud segment also grew by 21%, while Microsoft 365 and the More Personal Computing segments also saw notable gains.