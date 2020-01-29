Microsoft Q2 FY20 Earnings: Surface registers a 6% increase in revenue

Microsoft today reported its Q2 FY20 earnings results with strong revenue and operating income, thanks to the continued growth of Microsoft Cloud and other enterprise services.

Microsoft also reported that the Surface revenue grew by 6% (up 8% in constant currency). The revenue was $1.975 billion, and this is the tenth consecutive quarter for Microsoft to hit the billion dollar revenue mark with hardware sales. Thanks to Surface Go and discounts on all Surface products, Microsoft enjoyed a decent quarter in terms of hardware sales.