Microsoft pushes November 2022 firmware update to Surface Duo and Laptop Studio devices, AT&T Surface Duo devices starts getting Android 12L

Microsoft has started pushing November 2022 firmware update for Surface Duo and Duo 2 devices. The company is also rolling out the latest firmware for Surface Laptop Studio. These firmware updates do not include any new features, but you get system improvements and security fixes.

The unlocked Surface Duo and Duo 2 are getting the November update with the latest Android security patches and nothing more. The AT&T variant, on the other hand, has finally started getting Android 12L, Android October 2022 security fixes, and a bunch of exciting features. You can learn what’s new in Android 12L for Surface Duo devices here.

Surface Laptop Studio users will experience improved SSD stability and reliability after updating to the latest November firmware update. However, to get the latest firmware version, Surface Laptop Studio devices should be running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater.

The official update changelog for Surface Duo and Surface Laptop devices is given below.

Firmware update for Surface Laptop Studio

Firmware for Surface Duo and Duo 2

Android 12L for Surface Duo and Duo 2

It is important to note that the latest firmware updates are rolling out in a phased manner, which means not all Surface Duo and Laptop Studio devices will receive them on the same date. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone.