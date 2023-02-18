Microsoft pushes February 2023 firmware update to Surface Duo and Duo 2

Microsoft has pushed February 2023 firmware update to Surface Duo and Duo 2 devices. As you would expect from a firmware update, it does not include new features or changes. However, Duo owners do get security fixes, which means the devices are now more secure than it was previously.

However, in the case of Surface Duo, the Feb firmware version is available for the unlocked version of the devices. The software giant is currently testing the release for AT&T models and will release it soon. In the meantime, you can read the complete official changelog below.

February 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo

February 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo 2

It is worth pointing out that these firmware updates are rolled out in stages, which means not all Surface Duo and Duo 2 devices will be updated at the same time. However, the latest version of the firmware will eventually be delivered to all Surface devices. But before you go ahead and download it, here are three things that you should be careful about:

Software updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface Duo will be downloaded and installed. After the updates are installed, tap Restart now.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is working on a Surface Insider Program for Duo devices to test new features with beta testers. The company might launch the Insider program this year, per sources. The Surface Insider Program will help Microsoft test new features well enough before sending them to the general public.