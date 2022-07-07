PowerToys v0.59.1, released last month, introduced nothing new; it’s mostly about fixing bugs that were found in v0.59.0. However, the latest PowerToys update with version number 0.60.0 adds several new features and a good set of bug fixes and improvements over the previous version. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

You can find the complete official changelog of PowerToys v0.60.0 here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, including ColorPicker, FancyZones, and File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. By using the set of utilities, users can tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To get the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.