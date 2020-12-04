Microsoft has released a new PowerToys update for Windows users. The new update brings Microsoft’s video conferencing utility as well as takes the app to v0.28. You can head below read more about the update:

Features added:

An optional image overlay for the video

Things to note

This release will not be on WinGet due to the driver still prompting for permission during install time.

be on WinGet due to the driver still prompting for permission during install time. This release is on the “Experimental” train, so only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates.

Do note that this is an experimental update and includes all the features that were introduced with the v0.27 update along with the video conference utility. If you’re interested in trying it out then you can download the PowerToys setup file from GitHub.