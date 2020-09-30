Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.23 update with several quality improvements

Microsoft today announced the release of PowerToys v0.23 with stability, localization, and quality improvements. Microsoft also mentioned that the Video Conference utility is coming in the next release.
Find the full change log of PowerToys v0.23 release below:
General
- Localization pipeline is flowing from our Github to the loc system and back. 0.25 should be localized now.
- The EXE installer should be at parity now with the MSI. Please go to the wiki for (installer args)[https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/wiki/Installer-arguments-for-exe]
FancyZones
- Fixed bug on not seeing a newly attached screen
- Fixed spanning across monitors bug
- Added in default layout for new users, a Priority Grid
- Added keyboard support to grow / shrink to multiple zones
- General bug fixes
PT Run
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Stopped PT Run from interfering with an install
- Fixed folder bug if it had a # in it
- Fixed a screen flicker for
- General bug fixes
Keyboard manager
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- General bug fixes
Preview Pane
- Added in Frontmatter and better (but still basic) latex support.
Settings
- Fixed scaling issue for responsive design on Image Resizer
- Fixed crash on empty color value.
- Fixed crash for toggling FancyZones on/off
- Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for settings
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- Layout adjustments
- General bug fixes
Dev related
- FxCop is being rolled out across all PowerToys. This should catch a lot of possible leaks.
- Unified PT Run’s log system
- PT Run’s calc plugin now has unit tests
- Dev setup install script now supports VS preview
Source: Microsoft
