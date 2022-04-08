Microsoft is pushing a new update to Microsoft PowerToys taking the version number to 0.57.2. The update includes no new features but offers a lot of fixes for issues found in PowerToys 0.57.0. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

In the previous update, which carries v0.57.0, Microsoft added the ability to delete multiple colors from history and also export them to a file, a new text wrapping setting and copy context menu to dev file preview, revamped look for the What’s new button, a new plugin for time and date values/information, and more. You can check out all the features the company introduced in the update here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, which includes ColorPicker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. The app allows users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To update to the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section, and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.