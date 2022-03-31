Microsoft’s PowerToys v0.57.0 is now available for users. The update comes with many new features and changes. The latest version also adds some fixes for some issues found in the previous update.

The latest version of the PowerToys comes with the ability to delete multiple colors from history and also export them to a file, a new text wrapping setting and copy context menu to dev file preview, revamped look for the What’s new button, a new plugin for time and date values/information, and more. The update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

You can check out the official changelog below.

PowerToys v0.57.0 Changelog

In the previous update, which carries v0.56.1, Microsoft added the ability to create more zones in the FancyZones setting. You can check out all the features the company introduced in the update here.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities, which includes ColorPicker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, letting users customize Windows. The app allows users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity.

To update to the latest version of the app, you need to open the Settings and go to the ‘General’ tab from the navigation pane on the left. Now, you need to scroll down to the very end of the General tab to the ‘Updates’ section, and then click on ‘Check for updates.’

You can find the PowerToys app in the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can also download the app here from this link. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to it here.