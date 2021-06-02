Microsoft announces the preview of Power BI Windows app’s new look

Microsoft today announced the preview of Power BI Windows app’s new look. The main highlight of the new look is the updated home page. This new home page will provide access to the items you access frequently, a table with multiple views for your recent, favorite, shared and other items and more.

In addition to the new look, Microsoft has also improved the performance of the app by improving caching, background processing and more.

Download the latest Power BI app here and click the “New Look” toggle to get the new experience.

Source: Microsoft