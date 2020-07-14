Microsoft will bring disposable email addresses support to Office 365 this year

Microsoft is planning to bring support for Plus Addressing in Office 365 later this year. Microsoft has recently updated the Roadmap page that this feature will be available in Q3 CY2020. Plus Address support allows you to create custom (or disposable) email addresses based off your standard email address, by simply adding a “+” suffix string to an existing email address. For example, if your email address is [email protected], you can create something like [email protected] for a specific marketing activity alone. Even though the addresses are different, your inbox remains the same.
For example, a plus address for [email protected] could be something like [email protected] that she could use to sign up for the newsletter at the Northwind web site. Then when Northwind sends a newsletter to [email protected] it will route directly to [email protected] Kim could create an Inbox rule that then moves messages sent to this + address into the “Northwind” folder.
Source: Microsoft