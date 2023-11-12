Microsoft Photos gets image background removal and replacement

Microsoft has released a new update (version 2023.11110.8002.0) to the Photos app for Windows Insider users, including several new features and improvements. The most significant new feature is the ability to remove and replace image backgrounds.

This feature has been highly anticipated, and it will surely be a hit with users who wish to create professional-looking product photos, isolate logos and design elements, or simply have fun with their pictures. Instead of visiting untrustworthy websites where your credentials may be at risk, this feature provides a safer and more enjoyable way to edit your photos. Earlier, a similar feature was released on the Microsoft Paints app.

The Microsoft Photos app now has image background removal and replacement. (app version 2023.11110.8002.0, should be rolling out to all Insider channels) pic.twitter.com/Z1u2b5laZk — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) November 11, 2023

Additionally, the app has undergone some minor UI adjustments. Previously, the options for zooming and full screen were located at the top of the screen. Still, they have been relocated to the bottom right. Furthermore, a new button has been added to the bottom left of the screen, which allows you to toggle the filmstrip.

Finally, a practical change has been made to the context menu when right-clicking a folder in the Folder list. Users will now find a quick-start option for slideshows, making it easier to enjoy their photos.

The new Photos app update is currently rolling out to Insider channels, and it should be available to all users in the coming weeks.