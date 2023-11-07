Microsoft partners with Y Combinator to offer priority access to Azure AI infrastructure for startups

Through the updated startup program, Microsoft is now offering a free Azure AI infrastructure option for high-end GPU virtual machine clusters. Through this updated program, AI startups can now get Azure credits and priority access to a cluster of ND A100 Azure VMs configured for model training and fine tuning.

This offer will be first available to Y Combinator (YC) startups. Along with the Azure credits and AI infrastructure, startups will get access to the technical resources they need to quickly prototype and ship AI solutions.

“With the overwhelming infrastructure requirements needed to do AI at scale, we believe that providing startups with high-performance capabilities tailored for demanding AI workloads will empower our startups to ship faster,” said Michael Seibel, Managing Director of Y Combinator.

Microsoft is also working with M12, Microsoft’s venture fund to provide a similar offer. Startups in M12’s portfolio will gain access to these dedicated supercomputing resources. Microsoft has plans to partner with additional startup investors and accelerators in the coming months.

The AI landscape is developing at breakneck speed, and Microsoft is ready to assist startups in seizing this opportunity.

If you are startup and want to know more details about such offers, visit Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.