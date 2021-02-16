You can simultaneously pair the new Xbox Wireless Headset to your phone and Xbox

Microsoft today announced the new Xbox Wireless Headset, a high-quality set of wireless headphones with an affordable price tag. The Xbox Wireless Headset will cost only $99, and it will deliver low latency, lossless audio with exceptional sound quality. Apart from the regular audio features you expect from a $99 wireless headset, the Xbox Wireless Headset features the following:

Multidevice connectivity: You can simultaneously pair the headset to your phone and Xbox. The headset also connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth for on-the-go music or chat and to your console via Xbox Wireless technology.

Spatial sound: Support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X

Exceptional mic experience: The new headset has dual beamforming microphone elements that focus on speech audio vs. surrounding sound. Additionally, voice isolation tuning helps the mic pick up your voice rather than background ambient noise. A light indicator that turns on when the mic is active, so that you always know when your voice is being picked up. When you aren't talking, the auto-mute feature automatically mutes your microphone (this can be toggled on or off).

Fast charging: 30 minutes of charging provides about 4 hours of battery life, with only 3 hours of charging to reach up to 15 hours of battery life.

Unique audio control: The rotating earcup dials of the new Xbox Wireless Headset provide an intuitive way to adjust the volume and game/chat audio balance.

You can pre-order the new Xbox Wireless Headset here for just $99.