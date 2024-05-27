Microsoft Outlook Lite app now allows you to manage SMS messages

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Back in 2022, Microsoft released Outlook Lite, a lightweight version of Outlook app targeting emerging markets. Today, Microsoft announced that Outlook Lite app is getting support for SMS messages. Yes, Outlook Lite will now allow you to manage your SMS messages in addition to emails. This addition allows users to manage both emails and text messages within a single app, aiming to centralize communication channels.

You can download the updated Outlook Lite app here from Google Play Store. Once downloaded, you can find a bottom tab icon named “SMS”. Tap it and give required permissions to activate SMS feature inside Outlook Lite app. Once done, you can use the Outlook Lite app to send and receive SMS messages. In the future, Microsoft will be delivering the following features to make this SMS experience even better for users worldwide.

Tighter integration with Email, Calendar and Contacts

Cloud backup of messages

Enhanced Security features

If you are looking for a full-fledged SMS manager for your Android device, check out Microsoft’s SMS Organizer app.