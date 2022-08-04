Gallery

Despite the advancing tech in smartphones and other devices, a lot of “lite” versions of different apps are still popping out everywhere. Well, we can’t blame the public for embracing them due to their excellent ability to perform even with data issues and device memory limits. And so, here’s another one: the new 5MB Outlook Lite app for Android devices.

Just like other lite versions of apps, Outlook Lite lacks some features only present in the full client version of the app. While it can handle Microsoft email accounts (such as Hotmail, MSN, Microsoft 365, Live, Microsoft Exchange Online, and Outlook.com accounts), it can’t be used on third-party email accounts. This means if you own Gmail, Yahoo, or iCloud, the full version is what you need.

On a positive note, Outlook Lite can be very beneficial for those who have low-end Android devices due to its nature as a smaller, stripped-down version of the original app. It only needs a small amount of storage and functions well, even with 2G and 3G networks. As of now, only a limited number of markets (India, Mexico, South Africa, Taiwan, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela, Peru, and Saudi Arabia), but Microsoft has plans to expand the list in the future.