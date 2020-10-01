Just two days after an issue with Microsoft 365 services, users are now experiencing issues with Microsoft Outlook. The issue affects users in multiple countries.

According to DownDetector, users in India, Australia, parts of Europe and the USA are facing issues.

Microsoft Outlook’s Twitter team has confirmed that the issue is currently being investigated.

Thank you for flagging this with us, the engineering team is aware and is actively investigating. More information can be found in the admin center under EX223208. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Microsoft Outlook (@Outlook) October 1, 2020

Microsoft has recommended checking the Admin Center but that too seems to be having issues.

Unfortunately, there is no update on when Outlook is expected to come back online. We will update the article once we have more information on the outage.