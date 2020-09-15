Microsoft has released a new update for Outlook for iOS app that brings bug fixes and performance improvements to the app. Earlier today, Microsoft also updated the Outlook for Android app with improvements to the dual-screen experience. You can head download to check out the changelog for the latest Outlook for iOS update:

This update includes performance improvements and bug fixes to make Outlook better for you.

Feel free to send us any comments or questions by going to Settings > Help & Feedback – we’d love to hear from you.

If you’re using Outlook on iPhone then you can download the latest update from the App Store below.