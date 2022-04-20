Microsoft announced last year that it’d bring the Microsoft Editor feature to the Outlook iOS client. True to its word, the company has finally pushed the feature to Microsoft Outlook for iOS with the latest update. The update includes no other changes other than that.

For those who don’t know, Microsoft Editor is a writing tool that helps you catch those annoying typos and grammar mistakes. It also provides you with writing style suggestions so that you can write emails from your phone with confidence. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

The Microsoft Editor feature is available through a feature update that carries version number 4.2215.0. The update is rolling out to every Outlook user on iOS.

You can download and install Microsoft Outlook on your iOS device from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app.