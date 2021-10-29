Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Editor, their Grammarly clone, is coming to Outlook on iOS.

The feature leverages the technology used in Microsoft Word to surface spelling, grammar and refinement suggestions to users as they compose emails in Outlook on iOS. Users can then tap the marked word/phrase to quickly replace their error with the correction.

Users will start seeing underlines when composing email messages in Outlook on iOS that will reflect spelling, grammar and refinement errors. They can then tap on these underlined words or phrases to see suggested edits, or they can select Ignore to remove the underline without editing.

Users can always disable Microsoft Editor by going to Settings > Account > Editor. This will turn off Microsoft Editor and will revert the user back to their system spellchecker.

Microsoft expects this feature to begin rolling out in early November and expect the rollout to be completed by mid-December.

Read more about Microsoft Editor here.