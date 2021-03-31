Microsoft Outlook for iOS has received an update. Taking the app to version 4.2112.0, the update has added a useful new feature to the app.

With the latest Outlook update installed on your iOS device, you’ll now get a new FAQ experience in the app to give your easier, faster access to top answers about Outlook.

The feature has recently been rolled out to Outlook for Android and is now available for iOS users too. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

We have a brand new Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) experience in the app to give you easier, faster access to top answers about Outlook.

You can download and install Microsoft Outlook on your iOS device from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app.