Microsoft will soon allow you to easily switch between work and personal profiles in Outlook for Android

Microsoft yesterday announced that Outlook for Android will soon take advantage of the CrossProfileApps API in Android. With this upcoming feature, users can easily switch between their work and personal profiles. When launching Outlook in the personal profile, users will see a work profile switcher button in the left-hand navigation account switcher section and vice versa.

When you tap the work or personal profile switcher button, you will be switched to the relevant instance of Outlook.

Microsoft is now rolling out this feature slowly and requires a minimum build of 4.2039.0 with Android 9 or later.

Source: Microsoft