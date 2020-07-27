Microsoft will soon bring device password complexity support to Outlook for Android

Microsoft recently announced that Outlook for Android will add support for the new device password complexity functionality included within Android 10 and later. This roll out is expected to happen at the end of August.

Until now, Outlook for Android used Device Admin to manage device password settings defined in an Exchange mobile device mailbox policy. For devices running Android 10 and above, when a user launches Outlook on Android app, Outlook queries the device’s (or the work profile’s) screen lock complexity. Android 10’s password complexity levels are listed below.

Password complexity level Password requirements None No password requirements are configured Low Password can be a pattern or a PIN with either repeating (4444) or ordered (1234, 4321, 2468) sequences Medium Passwords that meet one of the following criteria: – PIN with no repeating (4444) or ordered (1234, 4321, 2468) sequences with a minimum length of 4 characters

– Alphabetic passwords with a minimum length of 4 characters

– Alphanumeric passwords with a minimum length of 4 characters High Passwords that meet one of the following criteria: – PIN with no repeating (4444) or ordered (1234, 4321, 2468) sequences with a minimum length of 8 characters

– Alphabetic passwords with a minimum length of 6 characters

– Alphanumeric passwords with a minimum length of 6 characters

Source: Microsoft