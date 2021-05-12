Microsoft is now rolling out an update to the Outlook app for Apple Watch. Taking app the app version to 4.2119.0, the update adds the ability to quickly send replies to your email on your Apple Watch with suggested replies, dictation, or scribble. Beyond that, the update includes no new features, nor does it add bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Quickly reply to your emails on your Apple Watch with suggested replies, dictation, or scribble.

Feel free to send us any comments or questions through our in-app support in Settings — we’d love to hear from your.

You can download the Microsoft Outlook app from the below link, or you can go to the Apple App Store to download the app.

via Tero Alhonen