Microsoft OneDrive app will support Surface Duo’s dual-screen setup

Recently, we reported about Microsoft’s plans to create and build innovative Android applications showcasing the Surface Duoâ€™s dual-screen experience and have a software release roadmap and plan for the handset.

Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, today tweeted a couple of photos of the upcoming Surface Duo device. In one of the photos, we can notice that Microsoft’s OneDrive app is already optimized for Surface Duo’s dual-screen experience. As you can see from the image above, you can browse through photos on one screen and enjoy full-screen preview of them on the other screen.

Wonderful day to meet outdoors with @panos_panay on Microsoft Teams and Surface Duo on . . . well Teams and Duo pic.twitter.com/f9tiiQhhly â€” Jeff Teper (@jeffteper) August 6, 2020

According to our sources, Microsoft will officially launch the Surface Duo device next week in the US.

Source: Jeff Teper