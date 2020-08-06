Microsoft OneDrive app will support Surface Duo’s dual-screen setup

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Duo

Recently, we reported about Microsoft’s plans to create and build innovative Android applications showcasing the Surface Duoâ€™s dual-screen experience and have a software release roadmap and plan for the handset.

Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, today tweeted a couple of photos of the upcoming Surface Duo device. In one of the photos, we can notice that Microsoft’s OneDrive app is already optimized for Surface Duo’s dual-screen experience. As you can see from the image above, you can browse through photos on one screen and enjoy full-screen preview of them on the other screen.

According to our sources, Microsoft will officially launch the Surface Duo device next week in the US.

Source: Jeff Teper

