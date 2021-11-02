We reported 3 days ago a Stable build of the Edge browser has shown up on a Linux repository. Despite the first Edge Canary browser being released in October 2020, there have not been any Stable builds of the browser in a year.

Today Microsoft made the arrival of the Stable build official, saying:

A common request is your need for Microsoft Edge to span the breadth of operating systems in your environment. Last October, we made Microsoft Edge available on Linux in preview channels (Dev and Beta channels) and today, the browser is generally available for Linux via the stable channel. This milestone officially rounds out the full complement of major platforms served by Microsoft Edge through stable channel: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and now Linux. To use Microsoft Edge on Linux, users can download it from our website or retrieve it using the command line from a Linux package manager.

To celebrate the moment with Linux fans, the Microsoft Edge Surf game (edge://surf) now features Tux in the latest Edge Dev channel builds.

You can download the browser from Microsoft here.