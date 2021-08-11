Microsoft protests NSA’s $10 billion cloud contract awarded to Amazon AWS

Early this year, due to Amazon’s protest, the Department of Defense cancelled the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract awarded to Microsoft. Recently, NSA (National Security Agency) has awarded a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Amazon’s AWS. Today, NextGov discovered that Microsoft has filed a bid protest last month with the Government Accountability Office.

Microsoft confirmed its protest with the following statement:

“Based on the decision we are filing an administrative protest via the Government Accountability Office. We are exercising our legal rights and will do so carefully and responsibly.”

NSA spokesperson gave the following statement to Nextgov regarding Microsoft’s protest:

“NSA recently awarded a contract for cloud computing services to support the Agency. The unsuccessful offeror has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office. The Agency will respond to the protest in accordance with appropriate federal regulations.”.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) will reveal its decision on Microsoft’s protest by Oct. 29.

