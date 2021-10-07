Currently Microsoft has two different OneNote apps for Windows devices, the OneNote app installed with Office and the OneNote for Windows 10 app available in the Microsoft Store.

In August Microsoft announced that it will be unifying both the apps to create a single OneNote app that will deliver great note-taking experience on Windows. As a result, the current OneNote for Windows 10 app would be retired in the future and Microsoft would help users move from that app to the updated OneNote app sometime in 2022.

Today Mike Tholfsen, Product Manager on the Microsoft EDU team, involved in building OneNote and Immersive Reader, appeared to contradict those plans, saying:

Both are staying around, Desktop is getting lots of updates to match 10@NotedByRyan — Mike Tholfsen (@mtholfsen) October 7, 2021

If Microsoft has changed their plans it would not be the first time, as at some time Microsoft was planning to kill off OneNote for Office and replace it with the UWP app, until later they changed their mind and decided on the current course.

Microsoft is currently planning to update the OneNote for Office app with a visual refresh, the latest Microsoft pen and ink improvements and a new navigational UI layout option and port key existing features currently unique to OneNote for Windows 10.

