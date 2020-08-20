Microsoft’s Windows Defender comes installed on all the Windows 10 PCs and it does a pretty good job at protecting the users from malware and viruses. However, if you’re one of the people who prefer a third-party anti-virus software or don’t use Windows Defender then there is some bad news for you. Microsoft has decided it would stop allowing users to permanently disable Windows Defender using Registry edits.

According to a document published by Microsoft (via Windows Latest), Microsoft will no longer allow users to disable Windows Defender on Windows 10 PCs.

DisableAntiSpyware specifies whether to disable Microsoft Defender Antivirus. Microsoft Defender Antivirus is an application that can prevent, remove, and quarantine malicious software, including spyware. This setting is discontinued and will be ignored on client devices, as of the August 2020 (version 4.18.2007.8) update to Microsoft Defender Antivirus. – Microsoft

Microsoft has not given a reason as to why it decided to stop users from permanently disable Windows Defender. However, if really don’t like using it then you can use Windows Group Policy Editor to disable Windows Defender or open Defender and disable real-time protection which will disable Windows Defender temporarily.