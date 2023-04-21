Microsoft News: Microsoft updates Surface Go 2 with April 2023 firmware

Microsoft is finally pushing its latest firmware updates to its years-old Surface devices. The software giant updated the Surface Laptop Go last week with the April 2023 firmware update. And now, it is pushing the April 2023 update to Surface Go 2 devices with no new noteworthy features or changes as you would expect from a firmware update.

Regarding what’s new in the update, the April firmware has enabled Windows 11 Autopilot management functionality on the Surface Go 2 devices. It does not include any other functionality, nor does it offer fixes and improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn about the new drivers.

Surface Go 2 April 2023 firmware update

The April 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows on October 10th, 2020 Update Version 20H2 or greater.