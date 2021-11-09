Microsoft releases .NET 6 with massive gains in performance and improved ARM support

Microsoft Dot Net 6 download

Along with the release of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft yesterday announced the release of .NET 6. .NET 6 comes with significant performance improvements, improved ARM support on both Windows and Mac, new dynamic profile-guided optimization (PGO) system, new APIs and more.

.NET 6 Highlights:

You can download .NET 6 for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Source: Microsoft

