Microsoft now offers an updated MSN Weather experience with accurate, state-of-the-art forecasts

Microsoft yesterday announced an updated MSN Weather experience that offers accurate, state-of-the-art forecasts; interactive, animated maps; and timely weather notifications and news for severe weather events. You can read about the new features below.

Weather summaries allow you to quickly get a confident idea of the outside weather. They are available on the Microsoft Edge new tab page, Bing.com weather answer, and MSN.com.

When you click a weather summary, MSN Weather will show details such as the current ‘feels like’ temperature, wind, and humidity level, along with hourly predictions for the day’s temperature and chances of precipitation. It also shows a quick view of the 10-day forecast.

MSN Weather forecasts are powered by radar images that are augmented by social, spatial, and temporal data processed by deep learning in its neural weather model. These forecasts reflect small topographical variances in your specific area so you can get forecasts for your street, not your county, with predictions on a minute-to-minute basis.

If you want to dive deeper beyond the weather summary, you can scroll down to see a rich, interactive map of predicted weather conditions over time in your area, powered by and Bing Maps and MSN Weather predictions. You can change views on the map and zoom in to your specific location to see animated views over time of the predicted temperature, precipitation, wind, and more, so you can see beautiful visuals even when it’s ugly outside.

The map also provides detailed views of severe weather events such as winter storms, wildfires, and hurricanes. MSN Weather map view shows you a detailed map, overlays relevant information (such as the level of alert for a winter storm, snowfall forecast, air quality in areas affected by wildfire, and more), and highlights top relevant news, so you can quickly get peace of mind and know what to expect.

These new features are available only on MSN Weather desktop experience in the US for now. Microsoft will expand these features to other countries in the coming months.

Source: Microsoft