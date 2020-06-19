Microsoft’s stock Windows video player app Movies & TV or Films & TV has received an update today. The update brings a new Fluent Design-based app icon for the app, and that’s the second time that the app is getting a revamp.

The update has introduced another change. Movies & TV or Films & TV is now Xbox Video on Microsoft Store, but the change has happened only in India. However, when you search for the app on your PC, you’ll still see Movies & TV or Films & TV based on where you live. On opening the app, you won’t see the new name either.

In the USA and the UK, Microsoft Store is showing Movies & TV both on the Microsoft Store app and on the Microsoft Store web.

If you’re living in countries other than India, the USA, and the UK., did you notice the change? Let us know in the comments section below.