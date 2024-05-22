Microsoft makes it more flexible for you to update Windows 11 if you're a business user

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft arrived with a lot of AI-centered announcements lately, thanks to the new Copilot+ PCs and others. But, perhaps what goes under the radar is that the Redmond tech giant is making it more flexible to update your Windows 11 devices when you’re a business user.

As announced on Tuesday, Microsoft said that IT admins can now update all the Windows 11 devices of all of their team members a lot, lot easier through the Windows Update for Business deployment service. What it does now is that it lets the users themselves decide to upgrade early when it’s optional, something that wasn’t previously possible.

“And the best part: you’re always in control of which devices get this option and when. Your other rollout options, like the start date and gradual rollout, will dictate when the optional update becomes available on user devices,” Microsoft promises.

The feature itself is rolling out by May 24, 2024, and it’s possible to deploy these feature updates as optional through a new profile on the Microsoft Intune admin center. Then, toggle on “Make available users as an optional/required update,” depending on your organization’s needs.

The Windows Update for Business deployment service is a cloud tool that helps manage Windows updates. It works with your current update policies and reports, giving you control over which updates to approve, when to schedule them, and ensuring they’re safe