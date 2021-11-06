If you thought Microsoft has forgotten about Windows 10 the company has just proven you wrong, as they have just made a small change to Windows 10 which is long overdue.

The company has just made a change to the server-side rendering of Windows 10 search results, with the result that the search results now respect your theme settings, meaning it finally supports Dark mode.

Prior to the update, this is what it looks like:

I am sure our readers will agree it is a night and day change, which currently appears Windows 10 specific.

The change appears to be rolling out slowly, so most devices do not currently support the improvement, but hopefully, the small but significant improvement will arrive shortly to all.

via WindowsLatest