Microsoft M12 invests in Syntiant, a deep neural network processor company

Syntiant develops ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors to enable AI solutions in a wide variety of scenarios. It has the industry’s lowest-power processors for always-on voice and sensor applications.

Built from the ground up, Syntiant’s processors offer approximately 100x the power efficiency and 10x the throughput at half the die size, presenting a solution with the highest performance, lowest power and lowest cost compared to current MCU and DSP solutions.

Syntiant today announced that it has completed a $35 million Series C funding round from Microsoft’s venture fund M12 and others.

“Syntiant’s class leading power performance is making an ambient fabric of neural network-powered intelligence at the tiny edge a reality,” said Samir Kumar, managing director of Microsoft M12. “We are now seeing Syntiant deliver on its execution strategy, setting new benchmarks that are unprecedented for a young AI chip company with the volume of products already shipped, and new customers coming on board.”

“It is a tremendous honor to know that some of the world’s leading tech investors are supporting our growth stage, as we deliver our deep learning voice solution to customers across the globe,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant.

