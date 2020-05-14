Microsoft M12 invests in FortressIQ, a process discovery platform

FortressIQ is a process discovery platform that automatically maps and documents current processes. It delivers real-time, end to end process insights for the modern enterprise. FortressIQ is useful in improving employee experience, system optimization, process redesign, value engineering, and augmented intelligence. FortressIQ yesterday announced $30 million in series B funding led by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund.

“For us, it’s also about more than just the mission. How we get there and who we surround ourselves with is equally as important. We’re dedicated to creating successful and intentional partnerships with companies whose values align with ours. This is why we’re excited about this investment from M12. Microsoft’s enterprise experience is unparalleled, and we look forward to exploring collaborative ways to serve our customers,” said Pankaj Chowdhry, founder and CEO of FortressIQ.

“We’re thrilled to have FortressIQ as part of the M12 portfolio,” said Tamara Steffens, managing director at M12. “In the face of explosive data growth, automation is increasingly critical to an organization’s ability to scale and compete. FortressIQ’s capacity to identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies where automation can help is improving both the employee experience and business outcomes.”

Source: FortressIQ