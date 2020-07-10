At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new app called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience and it can be accessed from any device.

This new Microsoft Lists app can be used to share and track information such as workflow issues, contacts, issues tracking and status reporting within Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and Outlook. Microsoft Lists app is also available on mobile platforms. Lists helps you organize, collaborate and share. You can quickly start a list from scratch or get inspired by ready-made templates. View your recently accessed lists no matter where they are stored and favorite lists that need quick access.

List users can:

View all their recently accessed lists as part of the “Recent lists” section

View all favorite lists as part of the “Favorites” section. Any list can be favorited for quick access from Lists home or from the list on their SharePoint site.

View all the personal lists they’ve created

Create a new list: from scratch, from an Excel spreadsheet, from an existing list or from 8 ready-made templates

Rename a list

Share a list

Search for lists

As part of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Lists comes with built-in governance, security and compliance capabilities.

Today Microsoft informed Microsoft 365 enterprise subscribers that the Microsoft Lists home (web) is now available.

Read much more about the new app at Microsoft here.

via Microsofters