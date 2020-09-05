The new Microsoft Lists app in Microsoft Teams is now available for everyone

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience, and it can be accessed from any device. With ready-made templates, you can quickly start lists online, on our new mobile app, or with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft yesterday announced the general availability of the Lists app in Teams for all commercial and GCC customers.

If your team has info to track, work to organize, or workflows to manage, the Lists app can help. Create a list of company assets to keep track of, for example, or incidents in a work area, or patients in a hospital wing. Customize the list to match how you work and share it so the whole team can keep informed and contribute.

Microsoft Lists in Microsoft Teams supports the following features:

New list creation from scratch, from templates (8 standard templates and 3 industry specific ones: Patients, Loans, and Incidents), from Excel table data and from an existing list. Importing existing team lists as new tabs. All standard list features that you can access in SharePoint web: column types, view formatting, Quick Edit, exporting to Excel, sorting, filtering, etc. The ability to have a channel conversation about a list item (see below for more details). All user actions on the list are audited and available in the Security and compliance center audit logging.

Source: Microsoft