The new Microsoft Lens integration in Teams will allow you to share annotated video snippets

Microsoft is working on integrating the Microsoft Lens technology into Microsoft Teams. This upcoming integration will allow users to record short video snippets, annotate it with text, emojis, add live filters, do editing and share it with others.

The new Microsoft Lens will enable the integration of short video bites in Teams Chat. If a picture speaks a thousand words, imagine what video content collaboration can do to advance teamwork when you enable people to express their ideas with self-created, video content.

This new Microsoft Lens integration in Teams is expected to be in preview by the end of this quarter.

Source: Microsoft